Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About POSCO

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

