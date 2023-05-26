Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,217 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
