Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 5,170 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile



Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

