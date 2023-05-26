Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 5,257 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

