Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIO were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $26,802,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.92. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

