Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $125.17.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

