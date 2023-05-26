Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,044. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.