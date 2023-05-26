Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

BATS ICF opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

