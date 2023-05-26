Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,436 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $796,530. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $106.35.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

