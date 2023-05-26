Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 144 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

UNF opened at $170.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.86. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

