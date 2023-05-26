Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,619 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,496,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after acquiring an additional 276,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after buying an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth $28,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,451,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of ELP opened at $7.39 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

