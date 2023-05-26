Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,683 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after acquiring an additional 87,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,106,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 5.1 %

ONTO opened at $102.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,437 shares of company stock valued at $635,417. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

