Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 243 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.9 %

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.10. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

