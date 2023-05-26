Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 312 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of RL stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

