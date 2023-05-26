Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 868 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

