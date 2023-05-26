Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $239,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGO opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

