Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $27.16 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

ProShares Ultra Silver Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

