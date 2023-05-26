Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Performance

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,308.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

