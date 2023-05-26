Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.75.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $233.17 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $290.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.02.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

