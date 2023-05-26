Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

RHS stock opened at $166.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.51 and a 200 day moving average of $170.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

