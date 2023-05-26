Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 251,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Metacrine Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metacrine
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Metacrine by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Metacrine by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
Metacrine Company Profile
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metacrine (MTCR)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.