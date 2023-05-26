Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,469.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,717 shares of company stock worth $19,502,661. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD opened at $1,316.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,470.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,474.01. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

