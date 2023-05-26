Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,469.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,717 shares of company stock worth $19,502,661. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.3 %
MTD opened at $1,316.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,470.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,474.01. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.