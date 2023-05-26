MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Trading 3.1% Higher

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27.
