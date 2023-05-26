MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 6.5%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $39.33. Approximately 360,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 301,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 262,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 437.59% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

