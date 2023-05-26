Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50,462 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $656,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17,734.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,903,319,000 after buying an additional 3,471,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $325.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $326.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

