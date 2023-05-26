Minco Capital (MGHCF) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Minco Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Minco Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 939 2215 2861 97 2.35

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 39.00%. Given Minco Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.74 Minco Capital Competitors $8.02 billion $2.16 billion -2.86

Minco Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -477.23% -7.86% -4.20%

Summary

Minco Capital peers beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

