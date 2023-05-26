Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $325.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $326.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

