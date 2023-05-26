Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $23.43. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 87,914 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 23.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

