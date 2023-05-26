Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Trading Down 4.7%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 843,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 720,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Momentus Trading Down 4.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $30.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Momentus had a negative return on equity of 166.35% and a negative net margin of 27,861.37%. On average, analysts predict that Momentus Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
