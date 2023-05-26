Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Trading Down 4.7%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 843,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 720,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Momentus Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Momentus had a negative return on equity of 166.35% and a negative net margin of 27,861.37%. On average, analysts predict that Momentus Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Momentus Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Momentus by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Momentus by 153.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Momentus during the first quarter worth $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentus during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Momentus by 224.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

