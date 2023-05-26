Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.60.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $285.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

