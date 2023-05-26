NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 340 ($4.23).

Several brokerages have commented on NWG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 380 ($4.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.35) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 268.30 ($3.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.20 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.89). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About NatWest Group

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.41), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,061,314.95). In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.41), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,061,314.95). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.23), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($170,950.00). Company insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.