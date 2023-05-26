NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 189,200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.6 days.

NCC Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $1.30 on Friday. NCC Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

About NCC Group

NCC Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology assurance, security software, and consultancy services. It operates through the Escrow and Assurance segments. The Escrow segment develops, supplies, and uses business software applications for the protection of end users and software suppliers.

