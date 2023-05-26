Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Gap Up to $4.88

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $5.66. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 1,273,080 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $797.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,601,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,138,000 after buying an additional 100,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 141,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 256,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 156,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 782,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Necessity Retail REIT

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Stories

