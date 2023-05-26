Neil A. Schrimsher Sells 1,655 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50.
Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.