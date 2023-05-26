Neil A. Schrimsher Sells 1,655 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

