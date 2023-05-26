NetApp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NetApp in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

