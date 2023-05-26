Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.21.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

