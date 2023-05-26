NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading Up 1.2%

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.26 and last traded at 0.26. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.26.

NevGold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.28.

NevGold Company Profile

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project in British Columbia, Canada.

