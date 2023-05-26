NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Trading Down 0.5%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 30,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 42,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of NewLake Capital Partners from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%.

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

