NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Trading Down 0.5%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 30,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 42,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of NewLake Capital Partners from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.
NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)
