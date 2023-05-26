Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Down 2.6%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 10,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Northern Vertex Mining Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile
Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Vertex Mining (NHVCF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.