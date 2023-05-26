Northland Capmk Weighs in on Veeco Instruments Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Veeco Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 51.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $5,164,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,298,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.