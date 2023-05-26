NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NovAccess Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.22 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

