NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

