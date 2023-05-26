Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.41, but opened at $29.12. Nutanix shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 1,591,244 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

About Nutanix

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

