Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.8 %

NVEI opened at $31.22 on Friday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

