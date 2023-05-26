nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.88. Approximately 225,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,036,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Specifically, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

