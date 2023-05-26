Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $25.06 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 195,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

