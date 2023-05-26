Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCDGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.