Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Omnicom Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 890,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

