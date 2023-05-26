OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 269,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 400,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

