One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Trading Down 0.2%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 16,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 10,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Institutional Trading of One Equity Partners Open Water I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEPWU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 100,588.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at $222,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 8.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

About One Equity Partners Open Water I

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.